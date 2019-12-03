Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth said Monday that impeaching and removing President Trump from office “could be bad politics” for Democrats.

During an appearance on CNN, the Kentucky Democrat repeated his warning that removing Mr. Trump could result in a win for Republicans in 2020.

“I do think it’s the right thing to do to remove him from office,” Mr. Yarmuth said. “I believe he is an imminent danger to this country and to our democracy, but I was saying the political consequences of that might not be very good for the Democrats.”

The congressman predicted that the Republican Party would get behind someone more difficult to beat in an election, like former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, instead of Vice President Mike Pence.

“If we remove him from office, I will guarantee you the Republican Party would not nominate Mike Pence to succeed him,” he said. “They would nominate somebody like Nikki Haley who would be much more difficult for a Democrat to defeat.”

“I don’t think this is about politics and I don’t think we should consider politics,” he added. “I just think it could be bad politics.”

Ms. Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, has denied speculation that she is gunning for Mr. Pence’s job. Mr. Trump has also shot down rumors that he is looking to replace Mr. Pence as his running mate in the 2020 election.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.