Sen. Johnny Isakson bid farewell to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday afternoon as Georgia businesswoman Kelly Loeffler is angling to fill his seat amid pro-life opposition.

The Georgia Republican announced in August that he decided to step aside at the end of 2019 because of health concerns, particularly his battle with Parkinson’s disease. On Tuesday, Mr. Isakson said he was not hampered yet by his illness, but that he was “getting close” to having it overtake him.

“In a few days from now, you might look in the history books somewhere, current history, and they might have an Isakson in the glossary, but I doubt it,” Mr. Isakson said on the Senate floor. “You may never see this name again. I’ve been here for 15 years, and I loved every minute of it; this is the most enjoyable thing I’ve ever done in my life, to be a part of the United States Senate.”

Mr. Isakson arrived in Congress in 1999, winning the election to fill former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s seat. Mr. Isakson first won election to the Senate in 2004, following Sen. Zell Miller.

Senators from both sides of the aisle praised Mr. Isakson’s leadership on Tuesday and held a lunch in his honor.

“Johnny never let the cynicism of our political times dim his faith in our ability to get something done,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on the Senate floor. “He didn’t have the loudest voice in the room, but it was often the most influential.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell similarly praised Mr. Isakson on Tuesday and said on the Senate floor, “I have long said if the Senate were to hold a secret-ballot popularity contest, Johnny Isakson would win in a bipartisan landslide, quite possibly in a unanimous vote.”

Support for any replacement to Mr. Isakson is far from bipartisan, and Ms. Loeffler’s expected selection has already faced scrutiny from her fellow Republicans.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to select Ms. Loeffler, a Republican businesswoman and political donor, to replace Mr. Isakson on Wednesday. Ms. Loeffler is co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream and is CEO of Bakkt, a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Ms. Loeffler is a relative unknown in conservative political circles and her prospective appointment has been met with preemptive opposition from pro-life groups such as Susan B. Anthony List, March for Life Action, and Concerned Women for America. The groups have expressed concern about what they view as Ms. Loeffler’s lack of pro-life commitment and conservative credentials.

Concerned Women for America President Penny Nance has said her group’s opposition centers primarily around how Ms. Loeffler would address judicial nominations and any future Supreme Court vacancy. Ms. Nance previously told The Washington Times that she did not have “confidence” in Ms. Loeffler to serve as a pro-life lawmaker and Ms. Nance said she was urging the governor not be naive.

If Ms. Loeffler successfully weathers pro-life opposition in the coming weeks, another challenge awaits in the form of a special election for the seat that will be held in 2020. Matt Lieberman, son of former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, has announced he is seeking the seat as a Democrat.

