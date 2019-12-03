Three Georgetown Hoyas basketball players, including Josh LeBlanc, who entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal and is no longer with the program, are being accused of burglary, harassment and in one case, sexual assault, according to D.C. Superior Court documents.

Two women filed complaints in November about LeBlanc, Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner. One plaintiff secured a temporary restraining order on Nov. 20 against LeBlanc and Alexander after alleging that they burglarized her apartment and harassed her with threats. The other plaintiff, her roommate, alleges among other things that Gardner sexually assaulted her.

“In response to an alleged burglary that I believe Joshua LeBlanc committed against me on September 16, 2019, Joshua threatened bodily harm against myself and my roommate,” one complaint read. “He continued to threaten me verbally and via text message in the following week.”

The other complaint says the plaintiff was the victim of “sexual harassment and assault at my home” on Sept. 15. It also mentions the burglary happening the next day.

The Washington Post reached Gardner for comment. He reportedly said, “I don’t know who you’re getting that from, but I’ve never done those things in my life.” LeBlanc declined comment.

On Monday evening, Georgetown announced that LeBlanc and starting point guard James Akinjo were no longer with the program. Akinjo does not appear to be connected to the allegations in any way, but he has entered the transfer portal along with LeBlanc, both of whom are sophomores.

The program has yet to make a statement about Alexander, a junior, and Gardner, a freshman. Akinjo’s and LeBlanc’s names have already been wiped from the basketball roster on the Hoyas’ website, but Alexander and Gardner remain on the roster.

Akinjo was the team leader in assists and second-leading scorer through seven games this year. He won Big East Freshman of the Year last season.

A university spokesperson provided a statement to multiple media outlets.

“Georgetown takes student conduct issues very seriously and ensures that they are investigated thoroughly,” the statement read. “While we are not able to comment on specific cases, we have processes for investigating and adjudicating alleged violations for our student code that are fair to both parties. We encourage any student who has a concern to be in contact with the Georgetown University Police Department or the Office of Student Conduct.”

