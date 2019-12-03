Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday accused Democrats of focusing on impeachment at the expense of American voters.

In a letter, the Republicans highlighted numerous issues they say the Democrats have ignored while impeachment hearings rage on in the House. The opioid crisis, mass shootings, election security and domestic terrorism are among the voter concerns highlighted in the letter.

“Thus far during the 116th Congress, this Committee — and the Democratic House as a whole — have utterly failed in their duty to the American people,” the letter said. “This has happened because Democrats, beholden to a radical base, are determined to impeach the president, no matter the cost and by any means necessary.”

“This irresponsible, reckless behavior, threatens to undermine the very credibility of this House,” the letter continues.

The letter comes one day before the House Judiciary Committee holds its first impeachment hearing. A lineup of law professors will speak at the hearing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.