Sen. Kamala Harris on Tuesday pulled the plug on her presidential campaign, ending a roller-coaster ride of a bid that never lived up to the hype.

Ms. Harris notified her campaign staff in a telephone call that she was suspending her campaign, according to multiple news outlets, and she later verified the reports in a post on Medium.

“In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do,” she said. “So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today.”

The announcement comes shortly before the late December deadline in California for taking her name off the ballot, allowing her to avoid a potentially embarrassing loss in her political backyard in the March 3 primary that could have hurt her chances for defending her Senate seat in 2022.

Ms. Harris, who served as attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017, is the most high-profile candidate to call it quits thus far.

Her exit is the latest reminder of how the clock is running out on the lower-tier 2020 contenders to make their mark on the race.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock also exited the race this week after struggling to qualify for the Democratic debates, which hurt his ability to raise his national profile and break through the top tier of contenders.

Ms. Harris, however, qualified for the debates, including the next debate this month in Los Angeles, and was competitive on the fundraising front.

Still, Ms. Harris signaled Tuesday she was burning through too much money to stay afloat.

“My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue,” she said. “I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

The outgoing remark was directed at Tom Steyer and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The two billionaires entered the race late — months after Ms. Harris — but have been able to make up ground on the field by tapping into their own personal largesse.

Indeed, a national poll released Tuesday showed Mr. Bloomberg’s week-old candidacy is capturing more support than Ms. Harris, who officially launched her bid in January in Oakland before an estimated crowd of 20,000 supporters.

The biggest moment of Ms. Harris’s bid perhaps came in the first debate when she grilled former Vice President Joseph R. Biden over his record on race, which led to a bump in the polls.

The moment, though, proved to be fleeting as she ultimately squandered the opportunity to capitalize on the showdown.

Ms. Harris also struggled to defend her record as a district attorney in San Francisco and attorney general of California from left-wing critics that accused her of supporting tough-on-crime policies, which they blame for filling up prisons and hurting minority communities.

In a last-ditch effort to inject new energy into her bid, Ms. Harris announced she was going all-in in Iowa in mid-September and last month announced she was shifting most of her staff to the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

The effort, though, failed to move the needle.

The most recent polls out of Iowa showed her running in sixth place in Iowa.

Ms. Harris immediately received an outpouring of acclaim from her former rivals, whose kind words also served to court her supporters that account for between 3% and 5% of the Democratic vote in recent polls.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, who has been surging in the race, applauded Ms. Harris for “her career advocating for the voiceless and the vulnerable.”

“I am grateful for her leadership and the courage she brings to the Senate and the national debate. I know she will continue to fight fearlessly on behalf of the American people — and our democracy,” he tweeted.

Julian Castro, the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development who has struggled throughout the race, found a kinship with Ms. Harris‘ immigrant roots.

“I’m so thankful for Kamala Harris’s friendship and candidacy in this race,” he tweeted. “As a child of immigrants, she’s been a lifelong fighter for opportunity and justice for all Americans, and I’m glad she’ll keep fighting for an America where everyone counts.”

• S.A. Miller contributed to this story.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.