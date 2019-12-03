KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two men accused of taking homeless men to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to rape them have agreed to a plea deal.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Dusty Oliver and Richard Graham have each agreed to plead guilty to two charges of aiding and abetting an aggravated sexual assault.

Court records say the charges stem from nearly identical attacks that took place in 2012 and 2015. In both cases, the victims were walking in Knoxville when Oliver and Graham offered them a ride.

The pair took the victims to the park, making them walk along a trail before sexually assaulting them. DNA evidence was obtained in both cases.

The plea agreements were filed in federal court in Knoxville last week. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

