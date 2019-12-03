BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky have arrested three people who are accused of selling and buying a baby for $2,000.

News outlets report 31-year-old Maria Domingo-Perez of Bowling Green is accused of selling her child for adoption to 45-year-old Pascual Jose Manuel and 37-year-old Catarina Jose Felipe. Jail records didn’t indicate whether they were represented by a lawyer who could comment for them.

Bowling Green police said in a statement posted on Twitter that the department received information Monday from officials at an elementary school that a woman had given a child away.

Officer Ronnie Ward said the baby was born in October.

Police said the baby and Domingo Perez’s four other children are in protective custody.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.