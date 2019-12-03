HINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities in Georgia say a convenience store clerk shot and killed a man who reportedly tried to rob the store.

Hinesville police Capt. Tracey Howard says a man entered an area Kwik Way Food Mart Monday night and attempted to rob the store but was stopped and shot by a male clerk.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

Howard says it’s unclear if the suspect shot at the clerk. An investigation is ongoing.

