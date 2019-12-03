Former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer has hit the donor and polling thresholds to qualify for this month’s Democratic presidential debate, his campaign said Tuesday.

Mr. Steyer has surpassed the 200,000 unique donor threshold needed to qualify, after already hitting at least 4% in four qualifying polls, his campaign said.

“After terrific performances in the last two debates and a tremendous amount of earned media over the last month, Tom continues his surge in the early state polls which has led to an increased amount of donors over the last few weeks,” said Heather Hargreaves, Mr. Steyer’s campaign manager.

To qualify for the Dec. 19 debate, candidates have to secure contributions from at least 200,000 unique donors. They also have to hit at least 4% support in four qualifying national or early state polls, or 6% or more in two early state polls.

It appears that six other candidates have already hit both benchmarks: former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Three other candidates who participated in last month’s debate — Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and entrepreneur Andrew Yang — have hit the donor requirement but have not yet met the polling requirements to qualify for the next debate.

