President Trump said Tuesday he’s landed on a site for the 2020 Group of Seven nations summit in the U.S., after widespread condemnation forced him to retreat from a plan to hold it at Mr. Trump’s own Florida resort.

“We are going to do it at Camp David,” Mr. Trump told reporters in London.

Camp David is a presidential retreat in western Maryland that was built in the New Deal era of the 1930s.

Since then, it’s been the site of numerous high-profile meetings with global leaders.

Mr. Trump abandoned plans to host global leaders in June at Trump National Doral Miami.

In October, White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said the Trump-branded property was far and away the best site for the event.

Yet backlash was swift, with critics saying it was a brazen attempt by the president to mix personal and public business. They said the White House appeared to be calling on foreign powers to spend money at his property in order to negotiate.

Mr. Trump backed down within days of the announcement.

