HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A fugitive captured in California is being extradited back to Mississippi where he’ll be charged with first-degree murder.

Hattiesburg police said in a statement they arrested 48-year-old Carzetta Myers in San Diego last week. He’ll also be charged with obstruction of justice. News outlets report Myers was wanted in connection with the September shooting of 31-year-old David Lee Bolton. Bolton was found fatally wounded in a Hattiesburg apartment.

Another suspect, 42-year-old Keri Guillot, was arrested in San Diego Nov. 4 and extradited to Mississippi. She’s charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice.

A third suspect, 44-year-old Nakia Mason, was arrested in Hattiesburg in September. He faces the same charges at Guillot.

