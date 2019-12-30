By - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - An altercation in downtown Minneapolis has left one man dead and two other people with injuries.

Police say a fight between two people led to a stabbing and vehicle crash on late Sunday morning.

Three injured people were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, including two men in critical condition. One of the two men died later in the day, according to officials.

The condition of the other man improved and he was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police say details of the altercation are still under investigation, but that they are not looking for additional suspects.

