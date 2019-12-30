By - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Another Nordstrom employee has been accused of stealing from the company fulfillment center in Cedar Rapids.

Linn County court records say Abraham Tarley is charged with theft. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Monday from The Associated Press. Tarley’s next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16.

The Gazette reported that Tarley, 18, tried to sell some of the $7,000 worth of items on Facebook. He admitted to the thefts and returned some of the goods, investigators say in a criminal complaint.

Tarley was at least the fourth Nordstrom employee charged in a little more than a year with thefts from the center.

