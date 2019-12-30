The U.S. Army plans to recruit at least 68,000 new troops in 2020 with an ad campaign focused on non-combat-related careers.

Army Recruiting Command’s “What’s Your Warrior?” campaign spotlighting mechanics, “wordsmiths” and “problem solvers” on goarmy.com helped recruiters reach their 68,000-recruit goal in 2019. Officials say the plan is to go “north of 68,000” for the coming fiscal year.

“Last year, we were behind from day one at about 4,000 [recruits]. Right now, the model has us over by about 600,” Maj. Gen. Frank Muth, head of Army Recruiting Command, recently said, Army Times reported Monday.

The goal over the next decade will be to boast a 500,000-strong active-duty force at the ready.

DDB Chicago created the “What’s Your Warrior?” campaign and the firm will spearhead others until at least 2028 as part of a $4 billion contract.

“The [current] campaign’s focus is on enticing potential recruits of Generation Z by highlighting the Army’s non-combat roles,” Army Times reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.