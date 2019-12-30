By - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A man shot and wounded by police, who were responding to a large street fight in an eastern Pennsylvania community, was armed with a replica handgun that was made to look like a .45-caliber handgun, authorities said.

Emmanuel Celestino-Mendez, 31, of Allentown, was charged with aggravated assault against a police officer and simple assault. He remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition but was expected to survive, authorities said.

The shooting in Allentown occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. Police found a large number of people brawling and one person on the ground near a trail of blood after responding to reports of a fight.

TOP STORIES
Two government investigations leave Steele dossier in shambles
Democrats peddle doom, but the middle class never had it so good
GOP demands apology after liberal PAC features 'regretful' Trump voter who didn't vote in 2016

Celestino-Mendez was seen holding a weapon and he refused officers’ orders to drop the weapon, authorities said. He soon fled to a porch and “still brandishing the handgun, rapidly turned toward” an officer, who opened fire. The officer was not injured.

The weapon Celestino-Mendez was holding was recovered at the scene, authorities said, noting it was an airsoft BB gun made to look like a .45-caliber Ruger handgun. They declined to identify the officer who shot Celestino-Mendez or provide further details on the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.

It’s unclear if Celestino-Mendez has retained an attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide