By MARCELO DE SOUSA - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

Rio de Janeiro (AP) - Brazilian police are hunting eight fugitives who escaped from a prison in the state of Minas Gerais on Sunday night, according to authorities.

Five were quickly recaptured.

Authorities didn’t confirm how exactly the 13 men escaped from the Presidio de Serro jail, and said the circumstances are being investigated. They released a list of the fugitives’ names and photos, and asked for anyone with information to come forward.

TOP STORIES
Biden says he'd consider tapping a Republican for a running mate
Murder rates drop as concealed carry permits soar: report
Three House members seek to strip Medals of Honor from 20 Wounded Knee Massacre soldiers

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide