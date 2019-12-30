By - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - Officials are looking for a suspect after a confrontation outside Penn Station Monday evening sent a person to a hospital, authorities said.

The encounter happened around 6:45 p.m. on the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 33rd Street, outside the busy transit hub, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods says. Amtrak police are investigating.

New York City police and firefighters say they were called to a stabbing there.

City police say a person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

