By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

PARALIMNI, Cyprus (AP) - A Cyprus court on Monday found a 19 year-old British woman guilty of fabricating claims that she was gang raped by 12 Israeli men.

Judge Michalis Papathanasiou said the defendant didn’t tell the truth and tried to deceive the court with “convenient”and “evasive” statements in court.

She was found guilty of the charge of “public mischief.” Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7.

TOP STORIES
Michael Moore declares 'white people have not changed': 'You should be afraid of them'
Three House members seek to strip Medals of Honor from 20 Wounded Knee Massacre soldiers
Kennesaw State cuts 4 of the 5 cheerleaders who knelt for anthem

Papathanasiou said that the defendant admitted to investigators that she had lied and apologized, saying she made the claims up because she was “ashamed” after finding out that some of the Israelis had videoed her having sex on their mobile phones.

Defense lawyer Ritsa Pekri asked the court to mitigate her sentence, saying that she regretted her actions and only did what she did because she was under strong psychological pressure.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide