President Trump will hold a campaign rally in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Jan. 14, his campaign announced Monday as officials prepare to kick the president’s 2020 reelection bid into high gear.

It’s the same date as the next Democratic presidential debate, in Iowa.

The rally, which will be the president’s third campaign event of the new year, will be held at the University of Wisconsin’s 12,700-seat Panther arena in Milwaukee.

“President Trump has delivered for Wisconsin creating 37,400 new jobs, including 4,900 new manufacturing jobs and 13,800 new construction jobs,” said Michael Glassner, the campaign’s chief operating officer. “President Trump looks forward to returning to the Badger State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept.’”

The president carried Wisconsin narrowly in 2016, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than 1 percentage point.

Mr. Trump will also attend the launch of his “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition in Miami on Friday and a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, on Jan. 9.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.