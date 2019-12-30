WALDOBORO, Maine (AP) - A former Maine high school principal is being accused of repeatedly sexually harassing a female student in a recent lawsuit.

The now 19-year-old woman filed a complaint Friday against Andrew Cavanaugh, the former principal at Medomak Valley High School, and the school’s social worker, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The lawsuit alleged Cavanaugh sent the then 16-year-old student sexually suggestive text messages, bought her a car and repeatedly asked her to move in with him.

Cavanaugh resigned from his position in December 2017 after police began an investigation into whether there was an inappropriate relationship going on between a student and staff member at the high school. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office determined that no crime had occurred.

The student also named Chuck Ngyuen, a social worker at the high school, in the lawsuit for not reporting the allegations of abuse to authorities.

The woman said she told Nguyen about the various “gifts” the former principal was giving her and Nguyen said Cavanaugh was being “nice” to her.

Between April 2017 and November 2017, Cavanaugh and the student exchanged about 5,000 text messages, according to the lawsuit.

The school and Nguyen did not return a request for comment. Cavanaugh could not immediately be located for comment.

