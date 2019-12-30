By - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting involving a Fulton police officer that left a suspect hospitalized.

Fulton police Maj. Roger Rice said in a news release the shooting happened Monday morning behind McIntire Elementary School in Fulton, which was closed because of the holidays.

Rice said the suspect was in the intensive care at a Columbia hospital.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.

No other information has been released.

