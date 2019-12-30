Prosecutors on Monday filed federal hate crime charges against the man accused of stabbing five people at a Hanukkah celebration over the weekend in New York.

Grafton Thomas, 37, faces five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religion in an attempt to kill. Each count carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“As alleged, Grafton Thomas targeted his victims in the midst of a religious ceremony, transforming a joyous Hanukkah celebration into a scene of carnage and pain,” said U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement.

New York state prosecutors have already charged Mr. Thomas with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. He has pleaded not guilty to the state charges.

The federal charges against Mr. Thomas come after authorities discovered anti-Semitic writings and drawings in his journals and on his phone. On one journal page, Mr. Thomas drew a Star of David and a Swastika and also wrote about Adolf Hitler and Nazi culture, according to court documents.

Internet searches on Thomas‘ phone included “Why did Hitler hate the Jews,” and queries for German Jewish temples and Zionist temples “near me,” court documents said.

Mr. Thomas is accused of attacking a group observing the seventh night of Hanukkah on Saturday at the home of Rabbi Chaim L. Rottenberg in Monsey, New York.

Monsey sits about 35 miles from New York City and is known for its large ultra-orthodox Jewish population.

Prosecutors say Mr. Thomas barged into the home covering his face with a white scarf. He told the worshippers that “no one is leaving,” according to court documents.

Police arrested Mr. Thomas in Manhattan Saturday night after he allegedly fled the attack scene.

The victims were hospitalized with wounds ranging from a severed finger to deep lacerations. At least one of the victims who suffered a skull fracture is in serious condition.

Mr. Thomas has been hospitalized on multiple occasions because of mental illness, according to a joint statement by his family and his attorney, Michael H. Sussman.

Still, the allegations caught them off guard, his family said.

“He has no history of like violent acts and no convictions for any crime. He has no known history of anti-Semitism and was raised in a home that embraced and respected all religions and races. He is not a member of any hate groups,” the statement said.

