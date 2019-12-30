By - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - An impaired driver was arrested over the weekend when she veered off a road and crashed into a Louisiana State Police building, officers confirmed.

The car struck an exterior wall of Louisiana State Police Troop E in Alexandria early Sunday morning, crashing through bricks and exposing office space inside, State Police said in a news release.

Troopers arrested 50-year-old Felicia Payne following a breath alcohol test that revealed she was driving over the legal limit, State Police said.

No injuries were reported and the Alexandria Police Department is investigating.

