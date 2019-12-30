ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - An impaired driver was arrested over the weekend when she veered off a road and crashed into a Louisiana State Police building, officers confirmed.

The car struck an exterior wall of Louisiana State Police Troop E in Alexandria early Sunday morning, crashing through bricks and exposing office space inside, State Police said in a news release.

Troopers arrested 50-year-old Felicia Payne following a breath alcohol test that revealed she was driving over the legal limit, State Police said.

No injuries were reported and the Alexandria Police Department is investigating.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.