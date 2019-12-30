By - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

FAYETTE, Mo. (AP) - One man is dead and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in Fayette, according to Howard County Sheriff Mike Neal.

Neal said the victim was shot Monday afternoon while sitting in a car near an intersection in Fayette. The shooter then fled the scene, KRGC-TV reported.

Neal said authorities believe the suspect likely got a ride from someone and has left the area. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Boonville Police Chief Bobby Welliver said his department sent K-9 officers to help track the suspect but they had no luck.

No further information was released. .

