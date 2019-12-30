By - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Officials say a Nevada prison inmate who was serving five-to-20 years for an attempted sexual assault conviction in Las Vegas has died behind bars.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said Monday that Pedro Mejia, 58, died Saturday at the hospice unit at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

A cause of death was not disclosed. An autopsy was scheduled, the department said.

Mejia pleaded guilty before trial and was sentenced in 2010 in Clark County District Court, records show. He also was subject to lifetime supervision as a sex offender.

Prison officials noted that Mejia was not a U.S. citizen.

