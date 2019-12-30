By - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed two people to the Maryland General Assembly.

Hogan announced Monday he has appointed Mike Griffith to District 35B in the House of Delegates. Griffith, a Republican, was chosen to fill a vacancy created by the departure of Andrew Cassilly, who left the seat to be a senior adviser to the governor.

Griffith is the chief marketing officer overseeing business development for HPS Management in Havre de Grace.

Hogan, a Republican, also appointed Del. Charles Sydnor to a state Senate seat in Baltimore County that has become vacant with the retirement of Shirley Nathan-Pulliam. Sydnor, a Democrat, has served in the House of Delegates since 2015.

