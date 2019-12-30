By - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) - Police in western Montana say a woman has been arrested after a man was found fatally shot in a home.

KECI-TV reports that Hamilton Police Chief Ryan Oster said officers found the man when they responded to a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Saturday. He said a woman found there, 59-year-old JoAnn Campbell, was jailed on a deliberate homicide charge.

According to police, Campbell had contact with police officers about 30 minutes before the alleged shooting. They say she wanted to make a complaint but left the police station before filing one.

It’s not clear if she has a lawyer yet.

More details are expected to be released later in the week.

