Former President Barack Obama and President Trump were tied for first place as Americans’ most-admired man of 2019, according to polling released by Gallup on Monday.

Mr. Obama and Mr. Trump were named as the most admired man by 18% of respondents, and no other man was named by more than 2%.

Others in the top 10 were former President Jimmy Carter, businessman Elon Musk; Microsoft founder Bill Gates; Pope Francis; Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont; Rep. Adam B. Schiff, California Democrat; the Dalai Lama; and businessman Warren Buffett.

It’s Mr. Obama’s 12th time in the top spot and the first time for Mr. Trump.

Forty-one percent of Democrats chose Mr. Obama, and 45% of Republicans picked Mr. Trump.

Former first lady Michelle Obama was the most-admired woman, at 10%. She was followed by first lady Melania Trump at 5%.

Rounding out the top 10 of most-admired women were media mogul Oprah Winfrey; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; teen climate activist Greta Thunberg; Queen Elizabeth II; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat; Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

The results for 2019 were based on a survey of 1,025 U.S. adults taken from Dec. 2-15. The sample has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

