Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg on Sunday criticized rival Joseph R. Biden over Mr. Biden’s initial support of the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

“This is an example of why years in Washington is not always the same thing as judgment,” Mr. Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said in an interview for “Iowa Press” on Iowa Public Television. “He supported the worst foreign policy decision made by the United States in my lifetime, which was the decision to invade Iraq.”

Mr. Biden has also taken incoming fire from Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on his 2002 vote, as a U.S. senator, to authorize the invasion. He has since said he swiftly came out in opposition to the war.

At the Democratic presidential debate earlier this month, Mr. Biden said he had also been a voice within the Obama administration lobbying against surging forces in the conflict in Afghanistan.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.