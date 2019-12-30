By - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

BERLIN (AP) - A man apparently tried to rob a cafe near Berlin’s Checkpoint Charlie and fired shots before fleeing on Monday, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was hurt in the incident at a crossroads a block from the famous former border crossing between East and West Berlin, a popular tourist spot.

A police tweet said the shots appeared to have followed an attempted robbery and “we have the situation under control.” A subway station next to the scene was closed.

TOP STORIES
Murder rates drop as concealed carry permits soar: report
Obama, Trump tie for most admired man in 2019: Gallup poll
Democrats peddle doom, but the middle class never had it so good

News agency dpa cited an unidentified witness as saying he had been in the cafe and heard shots outside.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide