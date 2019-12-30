By - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Two people are injured and one is in custody after at least 50 shots were fired in Northwest Portland early Monday, police said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the shots were fired near Northwest Broadway and Flanders Street, said Sgt. Brad Yakots, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson. Officers responded to the scene about 3:50 a.m. Monday.

One person with multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

A second injured person showed up at a hospital a short time later with critical injuries, police said. Police arrested a suspect near the scene of the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

