By - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (AP) - Authorities in Mississippi are searching for the boyfriend of a woman found shot to death and dumped along the side of a road, a county sheriff told news outlets.

Warrants for kidnapping and murder have been issued for 31-year-old Darion Hill, Claiborne County Sheriff Frank Davis told The Vicksburg Post. Hill is accused in the slaying of 21-year-old Quawanda Hicks. She was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 23 before being discovered on Thursday by men riding four-wheelers, news outlets reported. Hicks’ body has been taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Hill and Hicks had a history of domestic disputes, Davis told news outlets. The couple was last seen together on Dec. 19.

Hill should be considered armed and dangerous and could be driving a tan 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

