Monday, December 30, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a woman who tried to run down deputies with a car during a police chase, according to authorities.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Col. Brian White said a woman in her 50s died after being shot Monday after a chase that ended in southeast Wichita.

Wichita police had tried to stop the woman for traffic violations but she fled, White said. A deputy later spotted the car and began a pursuit that went into Butler County before returning to Sedgwick County, where deputies managed to stop it, KAKE-TV reported.

The woman ignored commands to turn off her car before putting it into reverse and accelerating toward deputies, White said.

“Fearing for his life and the other deputies, the deputy fired several rounds striking the suspect,” White said.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

The 26-year-old deputy who fired the shots has been with the department for almost six years.

White said the suspect had three outstanding warrants. She had absconded from Community Corrections and has been arrested over 30 times in the past, he said.

