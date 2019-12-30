LIMERICK, Maine (AP) - The York County Sheriff’s Department identified the deputy involved in a fatal shooting, but the name of the victim was not released as of Monday.

The victim died from a single gunshot wound Friday night after Deputy Robert Carr responded to a report of a burglary at a Dollar General Store in Limerick, officials said.

“Carr engaged in an armed confrontation with the suspect when the deputy entered the store in response to a report that an employee was being held and threatened at gunpoint,” Sheriff William King said in a statement.

The name of the man who was shot had not been released. A spokesman for the attorney general’s office said investigators have a good idea of the man’s identity, but want to be certain before the name is made public.

Carr was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is the protocol for officer-involved shootings.

