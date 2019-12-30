By - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - Some military veterans and their caregivers will soon have more access to a Mississippi Navy base.

A policy change at Naval Air Station Meridian that’s new for 2020 will mean that approved veterans can apply for authorization to shop at base commissaries and Navy Exchange stores, The Meridian Star reported.

They’ll also be able to take part in morale, welfare and recreation programs.

TOP STORIES
Kennesaw State cuts 4 of the 5 cheerleaders who knelt for anthem
Three House members seek to strip Medals of Honor from 20 Wounded Knee Massacre soldiers
Obama, Trump tie for most admired man in 2019: Gallup poll

Base officials say eligible veterans include Purple Heart recipients, former prisoners of war, or veterans with a service-related disability.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide