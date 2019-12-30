By - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A white woman accused of hitting a black man and using a racial slur at a western Michigan car dealership was convicted of assault Monday but acquitted of ethnic intimidation.

An attorney for Shelly Hueckel said she was upset by an appraisal for her car and wasn’t motivated by race last April. Kent County Judge Paul Sullivan agreed, saying she likely would have had a similar reaction with someone who wasn’t African American, WOOD-TV reported.

“How do you do this to a human being and just walk away? … I don’t have any other words,” Terrance Smith said after the verdict.

Hueckel didn’t testify. The misdemeanor assault conviction carries a maximum punishment of 93 days in jail.

