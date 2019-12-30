By - Associated Press - Monday, December 30, 2019

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming man who pleaded guilty to causing fires in Laramie has been sentenced to a drug treatment program after serving nearly a year in jail.

Samuel Pennington, 23, has been jailed since Jan. 15 for causing fires around Laramie between September 2018 and January 2019, The Laramie Boomerang reported last week.

Pennington was charged with seven counts of third-degree arson and three counts of burglary.

Pennington started vehicle, dumpster and trash compactor fires, Laramie Police Department investigators said.

The first fire in a dumpster at the apartment complex where he lived was reported by Pennington, authorities said.

A district court judge suspended an 8-10 year prison sentence and placed Pennington in an in-patient drug treatment program with a 12-month minimum or in Laramie County’s drug court program.

A prosecutor had recommended a sentence of 3-5 years imprisonment.

The original prison sentence could be reinstated if Pennington violates the terms of his probation or does not complete treatment.

