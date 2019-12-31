By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) - One person was in grave condition after possible exposure to the drug fentanyl at a Los Angeles hotel early Tuesday, authorities said.

Three other people appeared to be in stable and fair condition, Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

The incident occurred before 7 a.m. at an Extended Stay America hotel in Woodland Hills.

The hotel room was closed off and a hazardous materials squad was summoned to investigate a powdered substance.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Most recent cases of fentanyl-related harm involve illegally made fentanyl, according to the CDC.

The illegally made drug is often mixed with heroin and cocaine.

It is also a hazard to first responders who may inhale or come in contact with it during the course of their work.

