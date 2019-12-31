By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) - A 29-year-old man was formally charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, arson and assault in connection with a fire that destroyed a Littleton apartment building.

Jefferson County District Attorney Pete Weir announced the charges Tuesday against Alex James Duran, who was arrested after the Dec. 21 fire.

Duran was advised of the charges in court Tuesday and was being held on a $1 million cash bond. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 23.

TOP STORIES
Craig Johnson on his Walt Longmire crime series
Kennesaw State cuts 4 of the 5 cheerleaders who knelt for anthem
Music icon Linda Ronstadt: Trump is 'like Hitler and the Mexicans are the new Jews'

Duran was represented by a public defender; public defenders, by policy, do not comment on pending cases.

The Denver Post, citing an arrest warrant affidavit, reported previously that Duran set fire to articles inside his apartment in the building.

He told investigators he was “cleaning” and creating a “ball of fire.”

Three people were injured jumping from the building’s second story, Weir said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide