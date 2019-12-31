By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A 70-year-old man robbed a Sioux Falls casino Tuesday after threatening to set the cashier on fire, police said.

Police were called to the casino near Sioux Falls around 8 a.m. Police said the man threw a cup of gasoline on the clerk, then threatened to set her on fire. She gave the suspect cash from the register, and he left the building.

Police later arrested the suspect at a hotel. Detectives noticed the man was wearing the same shoes the robber wore in the surveillance video. The same coat worn during the robbery was found in his room.

The man faces charges of first-degree robbery and aggravated assault.

