Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski announced Tuesday he won’t run for a U.S. Senate seat in New Hampshire, dealing a blow to the president’s hopes of flipping the seat in 2020.

Mr. Lewandowski said on Twitter that “after much consideration I have decided to forgo a campaign for the US Senate.”

“While taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order, I am certain I would have won,” he said. “My priorities remain my family and ensuring that @realDonaldTrump is re-elected POTUS.”

Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, 72, is running for reelection to a third term in New Hampshire. President Trump had been urging Mr. Lewandowski to run, even taking him and his family on Air Force One on a recent trip to the state.

In October, Mr. Lewandowski told a local radio station that he was reconsidering a Senate run in order to defend the president from impeachment and to help him get reelected.

“As much as I think I would be a great fighter for the people of New Hampshire, and one U.S. senator can make a difference, it is my priority to make sure the president of United States is reelected,” he said at the time.Mr. Lewandowski said he was “truly humbled by the outpouring of support I have received from people across New Hampshire and the country.”

He said the state “needs a US Senator who will put our citizens first and not illegal aliens; one who will support pro-growth policies to keep the Trump economy strong; One who will support strict constitutionalist judges; and one who will fight for our values, not those of Washington, DC.”

“Accordingly, I will be making an endorsement in the Republican Primary for US Senate in the near future to ensure we defeat Jeanne Shaheen in 2020,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.