David Richter, a GOP congressional candidate in New Jersey’s 2nd District, on Tuesday cast Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s recent party switch from Democrat to Republican as mere opportunism.

Mr. Van Drew, who had been one of the lone Democratic holdouts on impeachment, was welcomed into the GOP by President Trump at the White House this month.

Mr. Richter said Mr. Trump is a “smart deal-maker” and that it was “a good move for the White House.”

“During impeachment week, [to] have the opportunity to promote a Democrat flipping to the Republican Party based on the impeachment vote was a good headline for him, and he was smart to make this deal with Van Drew,” Mr. Richter said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“But that’s essentially what it is — it was a deal,” he said. “I’m a lifelong Republican.”

He said Mr. Van Drew has been a Democrat for 40 years.

“He’s got a liberal voting record in the House. He recently endorsed Cory Booker for president. This is not somebody who saw the light,” Mr. Richter said. “This is somebody who opportunistically decided that his best chance for reelection was as a Republican and didn’t leave the Democratic Party. He was essentially thrown out of it.”

