By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - A Dubuque man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a car crash in November that killed a pregnant woman and injured a child.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said John E. Hoffman, 69, was charged with homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, nonconsensual termination of a pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle.

The charges stem from a Nov. 9 crash on Highway 52 southeast of Key West that killed Hannah Ruggeberg, 20, and injured a 3-year-old child. Ruggeberg was pregnant at the time of the crash.

TOP STORIES
Beware the miserable, regressive, leftist government central planners
Trump beats own record for fewest new regulations issued in a year
Losing our Religion: America becoming 'pagan' as Christianity cedes to culture

Hoffman is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide