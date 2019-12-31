GENEVA, Neb. (AP) - A former York County public defender accused of stealing from two private clients has reached a plea deal, court records say.

A Fillmore County judge last week set a Jan. 9 hearing for Nancy Waldron, 60. The records don’t provide details about Waldron’s agreement with prosecutors. She’s already pleaded not guilty to felony theft.

Questions were raised in nearby Fillmore County about checks Waldron had written to herself on a bank account that belonged to two sisters living in nursing homes, the court records say. She fraudulently billed the two clients and paid herself nearly $187,000 since 2012, authorities have said.

