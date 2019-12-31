By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A 39-year-old Carson City man has pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon after firing multiple shots during a standoff with a SWAT team at his grandmother’s home.

The Nevada Appeal reports Christopher Conti also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm while intoxicated on Tuesday and was sentenced to 30 days jail on that count.

District Attorney Jason Woodbury said Conti will be sentenced Feb. 11 on the more serious felony count.

Sheriff’s deputies say Conti was intoxicated and suicidal when he fired 10 rounds from a .45-caliber revolve inside the house of his 73-year-old grandmother on Dec. 4 then appeared at the front door with the gun against his head demanding deputies shoot him.

The deputies shot him with non-lethal bean bags and took him into custody. No one else was hurt.

