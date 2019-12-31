By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

SAN DIEGO (AP) - An inmate who died at a downtown San Diego jail in October killed himself by lodging a sock in his throat, authorities said Tuesday.

Don John Ralph, 52, died despite efforts to revive him after he was found unresponsive in a cell at San Diego Central Jail on Oct. 26.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said an autopsy confirmed that Ralph died from suffocation at his own hand, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Ralph, who had a history of mental illness, had been jailed on a charge of battery with serious injury.

He was the 14th inmate to die in a San Diego County jail in 2019, the paper said.

