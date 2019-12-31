Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden has gained ground on Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and other 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls in the early states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, according to polling finalized Monday.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 33% of potential Democratic primary voters or caucus-goers in those early states, according to the Morning Consult poll. That’s a 4-point increase compared to a survey taken before this month’s debate.

Mr. Sanders was in second place at 17% — a 7-point drop compared to before the debate.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was next at 13%, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at 11%, billionaire businessman Tom Steyer at 10%, Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey at 4%, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 3% each.

Nationally, Mr. Biden sat at 32% support and Mr. Sanders was at 21% — shares that were essentially unchanged compared to February.

Ms. Warren was at 14% and was followed by Mr. Buttigieg at 8%, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 6%, Mr. Yang at 4%, and Mr. Booker, Mr. Steyer, and Ms. Klobuchar at 3% apiece.

The overall survey of 17,787 registered voters who said they may vote in a Democratic primary or caucus was taken from Dec. 23-29 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.