By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Lawyers for New York real estate heir Robert Durst acknowledge he penned a note tipping off police to the location of the body of a friend he’s accused of killing, according to court documents.

In a court filing Christmas Eve in Los Angeles Superior Court, lawyers for Durst conceded that he had written the note directing police to the home of Susan Berman in December 2000.

Durst pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Berman, his best friend, but told a documentary film crew that the letter could only have been sent by the killer.

TOP STORIES
Pentagon sending more troops to guard U.S. Embassy in Iraq
Peter Strzok says anti-Trump texts were protected by First Amendment
George Takei: Trump voters 'do not even realize' they're destroying the country

The revelation was made in a joint filing by defense lawyers and prosecutors on stipulations for a trial scheduled in Feb. 10. Attorneys for Durst said they made the concession as a strategic decision after the judge agreed to admit the evidence based on analysis by handwriting experts.

The defense said they will still contest that ruling on appeal.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide