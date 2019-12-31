By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

St. Louis police are investigating the shooting death of a man on the city’s north side - the 194th killing in the city this year.

Police were called to a report of a shooting Monday night and found the victim inside a vehicle near O’Fallon Park. Police say 46-year-old Brian Hawkins had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide is the latest in what has been a bloody year in St. Louis. The 194 homicides is eight more than the 186 in 2018. For several years, St. Louis has had among the highest murder rates in the U.S.

